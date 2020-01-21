Men
No. 3 Kansas 81, Kansas St. 59
Lawrence, Kan.: Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their victory.
KU and K-State players spilled off the floor and into a baseline seating area after Kansas big man Silvio DeSousa blocked a last-second layup attempt by Antonio Gordon, who had come up with a steal with a few seconds remaining, and stood over Gordon.
No. 8 Duke 89, Miami 59
Durham, N.C.: A 48-point first half allowed the Blue Devils to cruise over the Hurricanes.
Duke led by 24 at the half as Miami struggled to get baskets, shooting just 30 percent from the field.
Matthew Hurt led Duke with 22 points and six rebounds.
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61
Villanova, Pa.: Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead Villanova to a win over Butler on Tuesday. The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) methodically pulled away in the second half in a game in which neither team shot particularly well.
Villanova led by 11 late in the game despite a 1-for-7 shooting slump.
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62
West Lafayette, Ind.: Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and Illinois pulled away in the second half for a victory at Purdue on Tuesday night.
The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have won five straight league games for the first time in nearly seven years.
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
Lexington, Ky:.Kentucky’s newly-minted “player-driven team” defeated Georgia to improve to 14-4 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference.
Coach John Calipari had recently called for UK to expand on leads in order to avoid anything-can-happen, possession-by-possession struggles down the stretch of games.
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
Evanston, Ill.: Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern on Tuesday night. The Terrapins trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run.
TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54
Fort Worth, Texas: Desmond Bane scored 27 points, Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds and TCU returned home after a miserable week on the road to upset Texas Tech .