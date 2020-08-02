Make room in the pro shop at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course in Colorado Springs. More hardware is coming your way, courtesy of Colin Prater.
The Colorado Golf Association Match Play trophy Prater won in June is there, and the CGA Amateur trophy is headed for the same destination after he claimed the title Sunday at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora.
Prater became the first player since Steve Ziegler in 2009 — and the second since 1985 — to sweep the CGA’s major titles, the Match Play and the Amateur, in a single year.
Prater’s historic achievement certainly doesn’t stop there. Other remarkable feats the former University of Colorado at Colorado Springs golfer managed Sunday:
• He became the first person since Gary Longfellow in 1974 to win the CGA Match Play and Amateur and be low amateur in the Colorado Open in the same year. Longfellow not only was the Open’s low amateur in ’74, but won the tournament outright, becoming the first amateur to do so.
• Prater became the first mid-amateur — a player 25 or older — to win the CGA Amateur since Jonathan Marsico in 2008.
• With a six-stroke win, he posted the largest margin of victory in the CGA Amateur since Kane Webber prevailed by seven in 2003.
• Prater won the CGA Amateur for the second time — he previously captured the title in 2016, by five shots — becoming the first new member of the two-time champions club since Webber claimed back-to-back victories in 2002 and ’03.
It’s not half-bad for a 25-year-old biology, chemistry and anatomy teacher at Doherty High School — one who coaches golf at the school.
Prater, who came in one stroke behind leader Davis Bryant of Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, closed with a 4-under-par 66 to win going away with a 13-under 267 total.