NEW YORK • Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he met for 2½ hours Tuesday with Manhattan prosecutors who have revived a years-old investigation into payments made to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged extramarital tryst.
Cohen said he had been “ordered not to disclose” any of the people present at the meeting or to discuss prosecutors’ area of interest in any detail.
“I have tremendous confidence in the team that I met with yesterday, as well as their depth and knowledge regarding this and other matters,” Cohen said.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges that he violated campaign finance law by arranging payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public with claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan decided not to prosecute Trump personally over the hush-money payments.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office then began investigating the payments to see if any state laws were broken.
No charges were brought against Trump during the tenure of former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who shifted the probe’s focus to the Trump Organization’s business practices. The company was convicted of tax fraud last month and fined $1.6 million.
After that conviction, Vance’s successor, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said its Trump investigation was moving to the “next chapter,” but he offered no specifics on where it was headed next.
Focusing again on hush money payments would be bringing the probe full circle.
A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Bragg, a Democrat, has shown renewed interest in pursuing more charges, possibly against Trump himself.
He has also shown concern about revealing too much about the probe, saying that acknowledging or disclosing certain details could harm a potential case.
On Wednesday, Bragg’s office sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who once oversaw the office’s Trump inquiries, and his publisher Simon & Schuster, raising concerns that his book’s slated publication next month could “materially prejudice ongoing criminal investigations.”
Bragg’s office said Pomerantz failed to receive required authorization before writing the book, “People v. Trump, An Inside Account” and that he could be committing a crime if he was “unlawfully converting confidential government information for his personal advantage.” The office is seeking to review the manuscript before publication.