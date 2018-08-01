ST. LOUIS • A tourist boat was on the lake despite wind speeds far exceeding allowable limits when it sank last month in Missouri, killing 17 people, according to a certificate of inspection made public Wednesday.
The Coast Guard announced that it has convened a formal Marine Board of Investigation into the July 19 accident involving a Ride the Ducks of Branson duck boat. The vessel sank at Table Rock Lake near Branson during a storm.
A news release announcing the investigation included a link to the certificate of inspection issued by the Coast Guard on Feb. 7, 2017. The document shows that the boat passed inspection but also establishes rules and limitations for the vessel, known as Stretch Duck 7.
The certificate of inspection states the boat “shall not be operated waterborne” when winds exceed 35 mph and/or wave heights exceed 2 feet.
Video and audio from the boat, recovered by divers, showed that the lake was calm when the boat entered the lake. But weather suddenly turned violent and within minutes the boat sank.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said the wind speed at the time of the accident was more than 70 mph, just short of hurricane force. Forecasts had warned of an impending storm with winds exceeding 60 mph.
An email seeking comment from the company owner was not immediately returned.