MONDAY, AUG. 28

· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost $10

· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

· Colorado General Assembly: Pension Review Sub-Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 565 Union Blvd., Lakewood

· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th Ave., Ste. 700, Denver

· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/county-party-calendar for Zoom link

· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 25 Monthly Zoom Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Communications Committee Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Volunteer Training, 6:30-8 p.m., 1675 Main St., Windsor

· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Executive Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

· Colorado General Assembly: Wildlife Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Tammy Story Meet and Greet, 9-10 a.m., 9956 W. Remington Pl., A-1, Littleton

· Colorado General Assembly: Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Annual Picnic, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora, contact [email protected] to share what dish you are bringing

· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: LDD Prep Meeting, 4-7 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

· (D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Local Government Committee, 7-8 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

· Colorado General Assembly: Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

· Colorado General Assembly: Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Oversight Committee Concerning Tax Policy & Task Force, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver

· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Tammy Story Meet and Greet, 4-5 p.m., 27618 Fireweed Dr., Evergreen

· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Officers Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

· DRCOG: Denver Regional Data Consortium, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, Upon Adjournment of the Legislative Council, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

· (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact [email protected] for more information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 560 S. Holly St., Denver

· (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135, Almont

· (R) Adams County Republican Party: ‘The Forum’ Monthly Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn

· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., contact 303-428-5206 for more information

· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Skewer Prop. HH BBQ Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sloans Lake 2199 Stuart St., Denver

· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org/ for Zoom link

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Blue Brew Crew, 8-9:30 a.m., 6590 Holman St., Apt. 207, Arvada