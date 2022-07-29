Southbound Nevada Avenue between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue will be closed starting August 1 for up to two weeks. The sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrians during repairs.
Northbound Nevada will remain open. A westbound lane on Colorado Ave between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will remain closed for the duration of the project.
The closure is part of the "AdAmAn Alley Project" and will see 600 feet of alleyway pavement reconstructed. Colorado Springs Utilities will also upgrade the 100+ year old utilities in the area.
In a release, CSU said another intent of the reconstruction is to make the area more pedestrian accessible. Once the reconstruction is completed, the Downtown Partnership and private property owners will bring public art and other "aesthetic improvements" to the stretch of road.
More information on construction can be found at https://coloradosprings.gov/adamanalley. More information on the "AdAmAn Alley Project" can be found at https://downtowncs.com/adaman-alley/.