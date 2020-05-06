Devil’s Head recreation site on the South Platte Ranger District will remain closed until December 1, unless rescinded.
The site is the latest addition to existing regional developed recreation area closures and fire restrictions, which remain in place until May 31, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The closure area includes the Devil’s Head trailhead, campground, picnic area, fire lookout tower, several Forest Service roads and the Zinn Trail.
This closure prohibits going into or being upon the restricted area, being on the restricted roads and being on the restricted trails.