Devil’s Head recreation site on the South Platte Ranger District will remain closed until Dec. 1, unless rescinded.
“While we know Devil’s Head recreation area is a popular site for recreation, the primary function of this area is wildfire detection from Devil’s Head fire lookout tower,” Forest Supervisor Diana Trujillo said in a news release. “These actions have been taken to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing, which is not possible at this site due to the confined nature of the trail, stairs and lookout tower. We are working in conjunction with local, regional, state and federal partners and cooperators to provide access to recreation opportunities where possible and to keep visitors, our employees and communities safe.”
The closure prohibits going into or being upon the restricted area, being on the restricted roads and being on the restricted trails.
Forest officials are implementing the order in addition to existing regional developed recreation site closures and fire restrictions, which remain in place until May 31.
The closure area includes the Devil’s Head trailhead, campground, picnic area, fire lookout tower, several Forest Service roads and the Zinn Trail.
Entering upon closed areas or igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or smoking on national forests and grasslands is a violation of federal law and may result in consequent fines and possible jail time.
To review all of the orders and stay up to date on other closures, please visit the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands website. Forest Service offices are currently conducting business virtually and questions regarding this closure can be directed to the South Platte Ranger District at (303) 275-5610 or by email to South Platte Ranger District.
