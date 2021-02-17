MADRID • Spanish police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations against the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél.
Many protesters threw objects at officers and used trash containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona and other cities.
Hasél was arrested early Tuesday after a 24-hour standoff.
He was taken to prison to serve a 9-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism in a song about former King Juan Carlos I and in 64 tweets several years ago.
Amnesty International said the case was the latest in a string of artists and social media personalities being put on trial for violating Spain's 2015 Public Security Law, which was enacted by a previous conservative-led government.
Initial reports said 30 people were arrested Wednesday and some 20 people injured in the demonstrations.