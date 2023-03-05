Scott Hiller

Campaign phone number: 719-362-0277

Campaign email: scotthillerforcos@yahoo.com

Campaign website: ElectScottHiller.com

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 60082, Colorado Springs, CO 80960

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Every citizen should feel safe and welcome in Colorado Springs. By encouraging a fully staffed and well-compensated police force, we can take a proactive approach to ensure a positive quality of life for all.

Water supply concerns are becoming top of mind all across the American West. Colorado Springs is not immune. With 80% of our water imported, we cannot continue to dole out this precious resource without serious consideration and accurate data.

I will prioritize our parks and open spaces. This is absolutely vital to our citizens' quality of life. My goal will be to ensure that the parks budget returns to 8% of the General Fund budget.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

How we balance the need to accommodate and plan for inevitable growth while keeping unbridled growth in check is one of the largest challenges we face. For starters, I intend to advocate for a complete repeal of ReToolCOS. It introduces what I call "nonsense zoning" that puts property values and public safety at risk. I will also advocate for the reinstatement of the robust standards that we used to have when it comes to the geological hazard surveys that developers are required to submit with their projects. Those standards (pre-2011) were to ensure that new development posed as little risk as possible to the surrounding areas. I can find no good reason why they were taken out.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I am a scientist. I look at the world around me and approach challenges from that perspective. As a chief of geosciences and a geophysicist, I regularly use evidence and data to make consequential decisions that affect public safety as well as billions of dollars of infrastructure. Looking at what obstacles we in Colorado Springs are likely to face in the future, whether it be wildfires or water allocation issues, a data-based scientific approach is something I will bring to the table. I also have no conflicts of interest. Without the need to recuse myself, you can be sure that I will be at the table to cast votes on behalf of the people of District 3.