Michelle Renee Talarico

Campaign phone number: 719-499-8850

Campaign email: info@teamtalarico.org

Campaign website: teamtalarico.org

Campaign mailing address: Not available.

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Reasonable, responsible and thoughtful growth. Support and oversight of and for our law enforcement community, and keeping our neighborhoods safe. Preserving our trails and open spaces as we also prepare for and implement wildfire mitigation.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Fear of resource shortages. I plan to listen, learn and educate myself to be a proper communicator on the issues of water.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I have owned and operated a successful business in this community for 34 years. I have lived here for 40 years and have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, as well as the beauty! I have worked with and served many in our not-for-profit community. I believe in collaboration and partnerships. We are stronger together when we work together to find common ground. I am sensible, reasonable and smart!