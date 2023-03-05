Roland Rainey Jr.

Campaign phone number: 719-209-8740

Campaign email: rolandraineycos@gmail.com

Campaign website: rolandrainey.com

Campaign mailing address: 5936 Grover Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

1. Public safety (Colorado Springs Police Department manpower and emergency management/operations center)

2. Utilities (rising cost, water supply concerns, power grid stability)

3. Advanced tech education and job opportunities.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

I believe one of the city's biggest challenges is tackling the rising crime rate, finalizing reported crimes, while simultaneously addressing the Colorado Springs Police Department's manpower issue. When elected to office, I will strive to work a collective effort between council and the chief of police to develop innovative ideas to attract and recruit the best talent and acquire modernize technology to effectively and efficiently reduce crime in our beautiful city.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I have over 30 years of robust experience leading small to large organizations in the business sector, military, aerospace industry and community. I have successfully managed Department of Defense national security assets valued at over $6 billion, and as an entrepreneur I know how to effectively manage critical resources, which will aid greatly in assessing the city’s budget. My previous experience as a civilian safety officer and in emergency management will help me work in partnership with our first responders. I have successfully performed volunteer work across our city (World Affairs Council Board of Directors, Banning Lewis Academy Board of Directors, as vice chair of the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group, etc.) and was recognized for my efforts with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.