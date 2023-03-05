Lynette Crow-Iverson

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Public safety. Colorado Springs has some of the highest homicide and auto theft rates in our history. I'll make sure our police and firefighters have the resources they need to keep our community safe.

Infrastructure. We need to grow wisely. Passing initiatives like 2C and the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority tax are a huge benefit to our city, as more than 3,000 people per year move here. There is an expected 32% increase in population in the next 20 years. Staying ahead of infrastructure needs must be a priority.

Economic development. I'm committed to a low tax burden for citizens and businesses while delivering economic growth through business development and recruitment, and supporting public-private partnerships and workforce initiatives.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

There is a shortage of affordable single-family homeownership opportunities due to low supply of homes and challenges facing first-time homebuyers. Tackling the affordable housing crisis will require an all-hands-on-deck approach at the federal, state and local levels. The role of the city is not to build affordable housing, but to set the groundwork for developers and nonprofits to accomplish affordable housing projects.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

As a former business owner for 23 years and a longtime resident, I have an important perspective, as I have also served on many boards and committees ranging from health care, higher education, workforce development, PlanCOS and the city's first marijuana task force, to name a few. I have the experience and leadership skills needed; I am thoughtful but decisive. We have a lot of big issues to deal with and I am well-equipped and well-versed to help this city continue to move in the best direction forward.