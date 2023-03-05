Katherine "Kat" Gayle

No photo available.

Campaign phone number: 719-413-6996

Campaign email: kat@katherinegaylecouncil.com

Campaign website: katherinegaylecouncil.com

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 60082, Colorado Springs, CO 80960

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Public safety and police, fire and emergency response. Protecting our neighborhoods, and transparency and fair process in government. Protecting parks and open space.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Public safety. There is a continual shortage of police officers. Responsible growth, as we have grown beyond our resources. We need to appropriately fund and staff our public safety and first responders, which is government's primary responsibility to its citizens.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

As a lawyer, teacher, diplomatic spouse and mother of three, I am capable of thorough analysis of complex problems and building consensus. I believe that "we the people" matter and I will fiercely defend the voices of the citizens of Colorado Springs.