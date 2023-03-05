Jaymen Johnson

Campaign phone number: 719-482-0143

Campaign email: jj4cc@gmail.com

Campaign website: sites.google.com/view/johnsonforcitycouncil/jaymen-johnson-4-city-council

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 38206, Colorado Springs, CO 80937

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Public safety, affordable housing and homelessness.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Sustainability. We address the issue of sustainability by first addressing the issue of attainable housing and slowing the ever-increasing sprawl. We start by requiring developers who want approval on new annexations for high-end housing projects to first focus on infill and renewal with an affordable housing project as a prerequisite. Furthermore, a board of both community members and developers should be formed to determine and define what is to be considered "affordable." There should also be housing policies that consider the specific needs of our teachers and emergency responders. When you have a strong and happy working class, you have all the resources necessary to address any other issue.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

What makes me best qualified is what might appear to make me least "qualified." Let us not forget that the point and purpose of the council is to have a legislative body derived from and reflective of the general population, capable of assimilating data from experts to make decisions with the needs of the citizens in mind. There should be a greater emphasis on a candidate's perspective than pedigree. We need more teachers, mechanics and grocery store clerks on our dais. Open doors to those who would use that opportunity to open even more doors. Small changes can have profound impact and it starts one vote, one election at a time.