Colorado Springs saw 54 murders in 2022, more than in any year since 1985. Our state prison population has been reduced 23% over the past decade, but our serious crime rate in El Paso County has increased 42%. In this turmoil, our city has a severe shortage in police recruitment and retention. Even if the Colorado Springs Police Department adds more than 100 officers by the end of the year, more officers will be needed. The police department has 745 officers, but resources continue to be stretched thin. As a councilman, I want to have a voice, to step up to this table and be part of something great. Motivated additions to the police force will be crucial.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I have been part of this community for over 20 years and raised my four children here. Being a retired veteran, giving back is in my DNA. I retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel and recently retired from Microsoft as an enterprise architect. I designed and built data centers down the axis of the Euphrates River, in a missionary hospital in southeast Asia, the Rocky Mountain Front Range, and was the architect at AF Space Command who helped move 700,000 Air Force devices into the Microsoft Cloud. I'm a small businessman and publisher of books on a wide range of subjects. I hold a master's degree in history and serve on the School District 20 District Accountability Committee.