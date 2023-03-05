Jane Northrup Glenn
Campaign phone number: 1-970-308-5943
Campaign email: janenorthrupglenn@gmail.com
Campaign website: janenorthrupglenn.com
Campaign mailing address: 6064 Box Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
What are your top 3 priorities for this office?
Strengthen home rule authority by cutting off federal and state funds to the city government and eliminating public-private partnerships. These subsidies come with social, environmental and health requirements that remove the free will of the city and the people to make decisions for themselves. Public-private partnerships have blurred the lines between the roles of organizations and the government.
Decentralize the government by transferring control of the workforce, housing and human services to the people. This includes unwinding regulation that prohibits people from having the freedom to creatively support themselves and creatively help each other.
Reestablish respect for law enforcement officers and make our city safe.
What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?
Understanding how bad things are going to get and relaying that information to the citizens without causing them to lose hope. I plan to address this by speaking the truth from City Hall and bringing the community together to brainstorm ways to navigate the difficulties that are ahead of us. I believe that Colorado Springs has been divinely appointed as a beacon to guide people here as the country devolves.
What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?
I have an ability to take in lots of information and understand how things are connected, including between seemingly unrelated things. That innate wiring helps me catch discrepancies and even offer solutions that others may not have seen. In addition, I can see things from multiple perspectives and explain an issue in different ways to get the opposing stakeholders to the same destination. Plus, I genuinely love all people.