Gordon Klingenschmitt

Campaign phone number: 719-360-5132

Campaign email: gordonforcolorado@yahoo.com

Campaign website: gordonforcolorado.com

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 77077, Colorado Springs, CO 80970

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

My name is Gordon Klingenschmitt, running for City Council at-large on a "Love Your Neighbor" campaign, which means I pledge to vote the same way I believe you would, if you were in my shoes, and I were in yours. My top three governing priorities:

A) Support our first responders for enhanced public safety including police, fire, medical and community caregivers.

B) Support critical infrastructure including roads, energy and efficient use of natural resources to grow the economy and prosper our beautiful city.

C) Reduce over-taxation of our citizens and protect the rights of taxpayers. With inflation doubling grocery and gasoline prices, why are Colorado Springs sales taxes now higher than Denver, Pueblo and Castle Rock?

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

I predicted four years ago that electricity rates would spike if the Martin Drake Power Station was closed, and I was right. In my own family’s electric bills over two years, I see a 31% increased cost per kilowatt-hour, even though our family usage decreased. Natural gas cost per cubic foot has also risen. With clean-coal technology essentially banned, and minimal contributions from inefficient wind and solar, we rely mainly on natural gas to create electricity, at higher costs. This hurts the poor, causes needless inflation, and makes it harder for families to afford living in Colorado Springs. We need clean natural gas turbines, and a long-term plan for a future power plant, with all safe options on the table.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

Experienced leadership matters. My name is Gordon Klingenschmitt, and as a former legislator I’m the only candidate for City Council with a proven fiscal conservative, low-tax voting record. I’m also a business leader, earned my M.B.A. and founded two successful businesses, created jobs, met payroll for employees and overpaid taxes. But I’m also full of compassion, having led a nonprofit since 1999 that now feeds nearly 1,000 orphans and children, cares for widows and broadcasts the gospel. We donate free coats to homeless veterans in Colorado Springs. I’m a 20-year veteran, honorably discharged from the Air Force (USSPACECOM) and Navy (chaplain), an Academy graduate in political science. I’ve earned my Ph.D and taught college. No other candidate has my experience.