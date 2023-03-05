David Leinweber

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Mental health is my top priority. Too many families have been touched by our region's mental health crisis. Mental health contributes to homelessness, substance abuse, unemployment, reduced productivity, stigma and discrimination, increased health care costs, domestic violence and strained relationships, increased crime and incarceration rates.

We must grow responsibly. Growth means our city is gaining a strong national reputation and families want to spend their life in our beautiful place. That reputation is fundamentally a good thing. However, we must manage our growth in a way that preserves the quality of life for current residents.

Maintaining public safety is a primary responsibility of government. We deserve safe neighborhoods where our kids are safe and we feel comfortable walking our neighborhood park.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Somewhere along the way to achieving the amazing success our city has experienced, we have forgotten how to love our neighbor. El Paso Country ranks first in the state in suicides. Beneath the surface of homelessness, substance abuse, unemployment, reduced productivity, increased health care costs, strained relationships, domestic violence and increased crime, mental health is a key contributor. I will address mental health issues at the community level. I will work to increase collaboration between key partners to improve access to professional care, promote early identification and intervention, encourage individuals to seek help and build stronger support systems. Ultimately, we will bring the mental health issue out of isolation and darkness and create opportunities for recovery.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

As a 32-year resident and 26-year successful small business owner of Angler's Covey, a fly-fishing shop on the west side of the city, I have been a strong voice in our community. I've been proactive in helping create solutions to the challenges in our community and understand how to build coalitions to affect positive outcomes. I founded the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, which is a coalition of small businesses, regional and state government offices, and local outdoor conservation groups united in a movement to create responsible use and stewardship of our outdoor resources. With my proven history to build partnerships, I will bring a commitment to community trust-building and collaborative problem-solving to our City Council.