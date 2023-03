Chineta Davis

The Gazette did not receive a response from Davis for the Voter Guide. The following contact information was taken from the Colorado Springs City Clerk's website.

Campaign phone number: 719-231-1622

Campaign email: chinetadavisforcitycouncil@gmail.com

Campaign website: Not available.

Campaign mailing address: 5142 N. Academy Blvd., No. 3, Colorado Springs, CO 80918