More than a dozen U.S. cities are challenging federal regulators in court over a recent decision that could give telecom companies millions in financial and other breaks as they race to build a next-generation wireless network powered by 5G mobile data.
On Wednesday, officials from Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Bellevue, Wash., among others, asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to review the rule change by the Federal Communications Commission, which restricts cities' ability to charge for access to public utility poles.
Under the FCC's new policy, telecom carriers seeking permits to install their network equipment on public infrastructure must have their requests reviewed more quickly by city officials. Cities are also required to charge carriers no more than $270 per year per cell site in access fees. Before the new policy, carriers could expect to pay $500 per pole annually, on average, according to an agency study.
The changes were mandated by the FCC as part of an effort to accelerate the spread of high-speed wireless infrastructure. Supporters say the technology — a successor to the 4G LTE available on many smartphones — can deliver download speeds faster than what many Americans receive on their home internet connections. It is also expected to help usher in new products and services, such as self-driving cars and telemedicine. The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A slew of cities opposed the FCC rule change before it was approved by all four FCC commissioners in a vote last month. Some city officials argued that the reduced fees could undercut public programs. By approving the measure, the FCC would be "severely hindering local governments' ability to fulfill our public health and safety responsibilities during the construction and modification" of cell sites, wrote Brent Fedors, county administrator for Gloucester County, Va., in a letter to the agency ahead of the vote.
Others, such as the city of San Jose, said the FCC decision interferes with local officials' autonomy to strike their own construction agreements with telecom carriers. In June, San Jose settled on a $500 million deal with AT&T and Verizon to build out a local network. The city is among those appealing the new FCC policy.
A handful of local governments around the nation's capital are also planning to oppose the FCC in court. Montgomery County, which is considering changing its zoning regulations governing where cell towers may go, plans to join other local governments in the District of Columbia region in filing a separate appeal of the FCC order in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Circuit. That appeal has not been filed yet.