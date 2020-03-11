Colorado High School Activities Association announced Wednesday evening that the state association will limit attendance at the Colorado state basketball tournaments to “essential team personnel” and limited family, according to a statement.
“Only those who have been submitted on the official CHSAA gate list by schools will be able to enter the venue,” the statement said. “Media will be permitted to attend, if they have a CHSAA-issued pass.”
CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green later added in a tweet that a plan to allow family to attend is in progress.
“In negotiations tonight for a compromise on family/guest for each player,” her tweet read. “We can allow each player to have a maximum of four family/guest to attend their game. CHSAA will waive ticket cost. (Assistant) commish (Bert) Borgmann will communicate directly on protocol to each coach/school.”
According to the release the decision was made following an announcement by Gov. Jared Polis stating the state wants large public gatherings, including sporting events, “to establish protocols where they can establish safe spacing at events” to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“While this decision is a difficult one, we do want the students who have worked so hard to be able to have a culminating event that reflects the commitment they have made throughout the season,” Blanford-Green said.
The decision was made thanks to recommendations by local health officials and follows decisions made by other state associations and the NCAA.
Wednesday a number of athletic associations canceled or altered game schedules, and closed off games to spectators in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The NCAA announced the March Madness basketball tournament will be played in empty stadiums and colleges nationwide are suspending or canceling spring sports — including Colorado College, which will halt on-campus learning until at least mid-April, and suspended spring sports. UCCS athletics will be without fans this week.
Classes 5A, 4A and 3A are set to compete this week in Denver, where as of Tuesday there were six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 and one indeterminate case.
Vanguard boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, plus St. Mary’s girls and The Classical Academy boys are scheduled to compete on Thursday and Friday in Denver. Peyton and Evangelical Christian Academy will play games Thursday at Northern Colorado.
Fans can watch the games in all classifications on the NFHS Network with the purchase of a subscription.
CHSAA will announce its refund policy for pre-purchased tickets Thursday.
St. Mary’s athletic director Vince Nigro is proceeding as normal less than 24 hours before the Pirates girls’ basketball team is supposed to resume its run for a third consecutive Class 3A state title.
“Bottom line is nothing has changed,” Nigro said Wednesday just after the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be closed to everyone but essential personnel and limited family members and before CHSAA banned most fans.
The top-seeded Pirates are planning on taking on No. 9 The Vanguard School at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium at University of Denver in a quarterfinal.
“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Vanguard athletic director Joe Simboli told The Gazette in an email. “At this time, we are following CHSAA’s guidance, which is outlined on their website. Accordingly, our teams are scheduled to participate. Like CHSAA it is our hope that we can uphold the experience of the participants and fans without compromising health or safety. ”
DU has not announced any campus closures, and a late-morning tweet from the school’s verified twitter account said “there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the @UofDenver at this time.”
In an open letter published Wednesday, CHSAA’s Blanford-Green confirmed the tourneys are on as scheduled.
“We are in direct contact with relevant state agencies, as well as the host facilities, which would guide us in making any changes in the schedule to our state basketball tournaments,” Blanford-Green wrote on chsaanow.com
Blanford-Green went on to encourage those 60 and older and those with health conditions that make them more susceptible to contracting the virus to avoid large crowds.
Connecticut canceled its state tournaments, and Nebraska’s governing body for high school sports announced its boys’ state tournament would be closed to the public.
“We’re taking precautions,” Nigro said. “But for right now the show goes on.”