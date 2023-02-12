NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was elected as the new president of Cyprus in a runoff election Sunday, pledging to revive stalemated reunification talks with the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriots and to form a coalition government with women filling half of the Cabinet positions.

With 100% of ballots counted, Christodoulides had 51.9% of the vote and his runoff rival, veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, had 48.1%, according to official election results. Mavroyiannis conceded defeat before the vote tally was complete.

Christodoulides, 49, campaigned as a unifying force for ethnically divided Cyprus, eschewing ideological and party divisions. His message resonated with a wide swath of voters.

“I'm looking you all in the eye and I sincerely make you this promise: I'll do everything I can to appear worthy of your trust," Christodoulides told supporters at his victory rally.

He made a special reference to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkish Cypriots, including members of a volleyball team, were among the more than 33,000 people declared dead in the disaster as of Sunday.

“We share in their mourning, and I want to assure them that we stand by their side," the president-elect said.

Mavroyiannis, who previously served as Cyprus’ ambassador to the United Nations, had positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades.

He ran as an independent, but the support he received from the communist-rooted AKEL party, the country's second-largest political party, may have pushed swing voters into backing Christodoulides.

Speaking to a somber crowd of supporters, Mavroyiannis, 66, who also was Anastasiades’ chief negotiator with the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriots, said he would not pursue an “active and daily role” in politics but remained willing to offer his counsel to the new government, if asked.

“I want to congratulate Nikos Christodoulides for his election victory and to wish more power to him," Mavroyiannis said. “I'm saddened that we couldn't fulfill the hopes and expectations for a large progressive changes that our homeland needs.”