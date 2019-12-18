‘1940s Radio Hour Live, Christmas from Redstone Castle’
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Where: Redstone Castle, 58 Redstone Road, Redstone
Price: $65, tickets are limited; 970-963-9656, theredstonecastle.com
Redstone Castle, in the town of Redstone, about four hours from Colorado Springs, is rich with history. Industrialist and coal magnate John Cleveland Osgood, who also owned Colorado Fuel and Iron Company in Pueblo, built the castle in 1902 as a statement of his great wealth. He also built the town of Redstone as a sociological experiment for his miners, said the castle’s new owner, Steve Carver.
“He built 100 homes in town, a mile away from the castle,” he said. “It was for miners and their families. His thinking was that happy families made for happy miners. They had some of the most valuable coal in the country.”
At his peak, Osgood had 19,000 employees and was the sixth wealthiest person in the U.S. He was certainly rubbing shoulders with the men in Colorado Springs, such as Gen. William Jackson Palmer, Carver said.
“It’s ornate, but not gilded,” he described the castle, which he and his wife bought two years ago at an auction. “It has fresco and aluminum leaf ceilings. Osgood built it as a mountain resort to show off to his friends and his wife. He lived there off and on.”
Carver and his wife are the 11th owners of the castle. After spending two years on renovations, they opened it up a year ago.
The inaugural “1940s Radio Hour Live, Christmas from Redstone Castle” event will feature four professional vocalists and a piano player in the Grand Room, surrounded by a giant fireplace and Christmas tree.
“It’s like sitting around the fireplace and listening to music over the old radio,” Carver said. “In the old days they used to do it live. It’s like being in the radio station.”
The evenings will include after-dinner treats, beverages, wine and beer. Visitors can purchase dinner beforehand at the castle or book one of the 11 luxury suites and stay overnight.
“It’s elegant and cozy,” Carver said.
‘The Nutcracker’
When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $18 to $35; 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org
The two dance companies will give 150 cast members a chance to shine in a version of “The Nutcracker.”
It’s 75 minutes, so perfect for younger audiences who might watch and spin daydreams about playing Clara or her Nutcracker Prince someday.
Also, every year the “Dancer for a Day” program offers a child with a life-threatening illness the chance to be part of the cast. This year, three children will get to experience their first on-stage moment: 10-year-old Etsuko Smith and 5-year-old twins Claira and Chloe Vanderhoef. Smith was diagnosed with poly juvenile idiopathic arthritis with amplified pain syndrome and anxiety/post-traumatic stress disorder, and Claira was diagnosed with alternating hemiplegia of childhood, dysautonomia and PHOX2B VUS.
‘The Nutcracker Meets the Duke’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brown Center for the Arts, The Classical Academy,
975 Stout Road
Price: $15 to $17; 623-5805, thepeakschoolofdance.com, academyjazz.org
In this jazzed-up version of “The Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s score is arranged by jazz greats Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Professional big band Academy Jazz Ensemble provides the score, while students from Peak School of Dance provide the graceful moves.
‘A Christmas Carol’ by Evergreen Players
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen
Price: $25; 303-674-4934, evergreenplayers.org
Charles Dickens is a favorite with the Evergreen Players. This year, six actors will portray all the roles in the company’s adaptation of the classic tale.
Josh Blue
When: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver
Price: $25; 303-595-3637, comedyworks.com
Denver comedian Josh Blue was delivered to American audiences when he came out on top of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006. Since then, Blue has toured the country and released several comedy specials, including 2016’s “Delete,” which aired on Hulu and Amazon. A year ago, Blue, who often makes his cerebral palsy the butt of his jokes, recorded his fourth comedy special at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’
When: 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Paramount Theatre, Denver
Price: $29.95 to $49.95; 303-623-0106, altitudetickets.com
Charlie Brown’s charming Christmas tree will spring to life in a new touring production of Charles M. Schulz’s classic cartoon. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang will offer a warm helping of seasonal fare. Vince Guaraldi fans will enjoy the three-piece band on stage bringing the musician’s tunes to life.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver
Price: $29.50 to $59.50; 303-623-0106, altitudetickets.com
In a comedic take on the traditional holiday poem, Santa’s list of naughty or nice kids has gone missing. A pair of dancing mice, a little girl and an Elf-B-I agent must solve the caper.
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette