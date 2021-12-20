CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Saturday; check with banks and credit unions for Friday hours.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Saturday.

Government offices: City, stage and federal offices closed Friday and Saturday. County: Offices closed Friday and Saturday; check with individual agencies for Thursday hours.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Friday and Saturday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service on Saturday.

Public schools: School districts on winter break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Friday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The Promenade Shops at Briargate, closed Saturday Dec. 25; contact mall for Friday and Sunday hours; 265-6264, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Major grocery and department stores: Some may have shorten hours Friday, most closed Saturday. Check with individual stores for hours.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, nmroads.com

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info