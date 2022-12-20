happy holidays
CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Monday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Sunday.

City and county offices: Closed Friday and Monday.

State and federal offices: Closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches Saturday and Sunday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service on Monday.

Public schools: School districts on winter break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Sunday. Check will malls for Saturday and Monday hours.

Major grocery and department stores: Most closed Sunday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

