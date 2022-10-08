Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie kept no secrets on Friday night when asked if he was considering a 2024 presidential run, responding with a simple "sure."
Christie, who tried to earn the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, made his statement during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher, with Maher joking that Christie's "getting very bold" due to the show rubbing off on the former governor. The late-night host proceeded to ask if Christie could take the Republican Party away from "the clutches of the Trump cult."
“I’d like to see what happens in the midterms,” Christie said. “I think, you know, all I heard in 2016 was that we’re going to do so much winning that we’re going to be tired of winning and we’re going to ask him not to win anymore. And we lost the House and the Senate in ’18. We lost the presidency in ’20. We lost two Senate seats in Georgia in ’20. It’s a lot of losing. I think they might want to go back to winning again.”
The former governor, who was an ally of former President Donald Trump, did not specify whether he would support Trump should the former president run again. When asked if he would vote for Trump again after doing so in 2016 and in 2020, Christie simply chuckled and said, "Good try."
After President Joe Biden won the election in 2020, Trump and Christie have been on much less friendlier terms, with the former governor asking Trump and the GOP on numerous occasions to stop questioning the results of the 2020 election. Christie has also been critical of Trump in the wake of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, mocking Trump for a statement he made that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it."
Trump has not yet announced a 2024 presidential run, though he has hinted at one several times since leaving the White House.