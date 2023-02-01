Forget flowers. This Valentine’s Day, say it with chocolate sauce.

What could be a better expression of love, affection or even romantic interest than serving a dessert topped with a chocolate sauce you made yourself?

The stuff that comes out of a bottle or a can just does not have the same impact.

“I love you so much that I twisted the top off this plastic jug for you” is not a sentiment that speaks to the loftiest ideals of romance. And the sauce is never going to taste as good as one you whip up yourself in just a matter of minutes.

It’s your choice: Good-quality chocolate or cocoa, heavy cream and vanilla, versus high-fructose corn syrup, potassium sorbate and xanthan gum.

I made four distinctly different chocolate sauces for this Valentine’s Day, four variations on a chocolatey theme. And what could be better than a chocolatey theme?

The first, a chocolate ganache, is my go-to chocolate sauce, as well it should be. There is positively nothing on this Earth as smooth and rich and decadent as a chocolate ganache. It can be used to fulfill any number of your chocolate needs, and it is exceptionally easy to make.

All you have to do is pour hot cream over chopped chocolate and stir until it is all blended together. For the most deliciously sinful results, use heavy cream and good chocolate, but you could make it with chocolate chips if you must, and light cream or even half-and-half.

And because it thickens as it cools, you can use ganache for practically anything: ice cream, of course — it isn’t chocolate sauce if you can’t put it on ice cream — or as a frosting for cakes or cupcakes. You can use it to top a doughnut or éclair, or you can dip cookies or biscotti in it.

Any way you use it, it will be amazing.

My next sauce has just one use, but it’s a good one. Ice cream always tastes better when it is topped with a hot fudge sauce.

This sauce takes the most time and effort to make. You have to heat it for at least an hour, until all the sugar dissolves. But when you’re done you have a rich and silken hot fudge sauce.

I don’t have the figures on this, but I imagine that hot fudge is the most popular topping for ice cream. Its voluptuous mouthfeel is the perfect complement for the creaminess of ice cream, while its warmth is a miraculous counterpoint to its cold temperature.

For a special treat, try hot fudge sauce over coffee ice cream or maybe mocha chip.

Ice cream is also the obvious application for my next sauce, even if we can’t agree on what to call it. I know it as gold brick sauce, but you may call it magic shell sauce, or chocolate shell or even chocolate bombe shell. Whatever the name, you know what I am talking about — it’s that sauce that turns hard when it is poured on something cold, such as ice cream.

This time, the appeal is in its contrast. The hard, or kind-of hard, shell has just the perfect texture to emphasize and play off the soft, rich ice cream.

Most places make their gold brick sauce with coconut oil, but I made mine with butter, which has the same effect. Coconut oil isn’t cheap, and sometimes it tastes like coconut. Butter, however, has the advantage of being affordable and plentiful, and it’s dairy so it necessarily goes with ice cream.

Don’t forget the pecans. The pecans make it special.

My last chocolate sauce is just chocolate sauce, but it is also considerably more. Corn syrup makes it extra smooth, while a subtle and exotic hint of unexpected orange flavor comes from a judicious addition of Grand Marnier.

If you don’t like Grand Marnier, you can use vanilla. In its own way, it would be almost as grand.

This particular sauce comes to us from James Beard, a man who knew his way around chocolate and pretty much every other food.

It’s exquisite. It’s romantic.

You’re not going to get that out of a jar.