Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Record low temperatures expected. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Record low temperatures expected. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.