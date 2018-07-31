Chipotle planned to reopen a restaurant in Ohio on Tuesday that was temporarily closed after customers reported getting sick.
The restaurant, located in the city of Powell, was voluntarily closed for cleaning on Monday after local health officials and the company received reports of employees and customers complaining of nausea, diarrhea and cramping. The news sent Chipotle’s shares down as much as 8.5 percent Tuesday as investors grappled with another round of negative headlines tied to the Mexican chain.
“The local health department has informed us of two customer complaints of illness. We acted quickly and closed this single restaurant out of an abundance of caution yesterday,” a spokeswoman for the company said. “We are working with the local health department and we plan to reopen this restaurant today.”
After falling for three consecutive years, the company’s shares had spiked 61 percent in 2018 prior to the news of the illnesses in Ohio. The biggest intraday slide in a month sent the stock as low as $425.88 on Tuesday. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management is the chain’s biggest shareholder.
The latest round of negative headlines comes amid renewed optimism on Wall Street that the chain can mount a comeback under CEO Brian Niccol, the Taco Bell veteran who took over in March. Prior to Tuesday, the Mexican chain had been recovering from a food-safety crisis that battered its brand. Chipotle recently posted same-stores sales that beat estimates for the second quarter as Niccol starts to reshape the company, with new menu items, increased marketing, a delivery push and store remodels.