Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is searching for a new head of food safety.
James Marsden, a former professor at Kansas State University who was hired by the Mexican chain in 2016 as it tried to bounce back from a food-safety crisis, is planning to retire next year and Chipotle has started looking for his replacement. He'll likely step down in the second quarter, a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Last month, Chipotle said it was implementing a new technology platform called Zenput at its more than 2,450 restaurants, in part to track food-safety protocols. That came about two months after the chain was forced to close an Ohio restaurant for cleaning after reports of employees and customers getting sick.