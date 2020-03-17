FILE — In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, a member of an honor guard wears a face mask as he stands guard in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. On Wednesday, March 17, 2020, China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese state-controlled media. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)