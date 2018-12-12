China is considering plans to delay some targets in its strategy to dominate high-end technologies and focus instead on shaping industry standards, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Beijing may postpone some aspects of its ambitious industrial program by a decade to 2035, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The program that Chinese officials call "Made in China 2025," which cites advancements in robotics, aerospace and renewable energy, has been one of the main targets in President Trump's trade war.
Trump launched the tit-for-tat tariff dispute with China this year in order to balance trade and give American firms increased access to the world's second-largest economy.
It's not clear how much, if any, of China's proposal on revising the Made in 2025 plan has been communicated to the Trump administration, and Beijing hasn't made a final decision, the people said.
The White House is skeptical of the moves, particularly whether Beijing is committed to making permanent changes to its economic policies, according to one person familiar with the administration's thinking. The changes to China's industrial strategy may amount to little more than a re-branding that leaves in place the underlying practices opposed by the U.S., the person said.
The Trump administration doesn't have an update on trade talks with Beijing, according to a White House official, who declined to be identified.