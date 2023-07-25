BEIJING (Reuters) - China named veteran diplomat Wang Yi its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing former rising star Qin Gang after a mysterious one-month absence from duties barely half a year into the job.

Qin, 57, a former aide to President Xi Jinping and envoy to the United States, took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons without giving details, sparking speculation and drawing attention to the secrecy often surrounding China's Communist leadership and decision making.

Qin's successor Wang, 69, was also his predecessor, holding the post from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with rival superpower the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low.

He has filled in for Qin during his absence and this week represented China at a national security advisers' meeting of BRICS countries in Johannesburg.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qin on June 18, on the first visit by America's top diplomat to China in five years. The State Department said then they held "candid, substantive, and constructive" talks and Blinken invited Qin to Washington to continue discussions.

Blinken subsequently met Wang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Jakarta in Qin's absence.