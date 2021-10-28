FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 file photo, smoke and steam rise from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi Thermal Power Plant in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)