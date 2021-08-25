FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, a convoy of vehicles carrying the World Health Organization team enters the interior of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China. In a commentary published Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021, the international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to look for the origins of the coronavirus say the search has “stalled” and warn the window is closing to conduct critical studies that could provide clues on how the virus first infected people.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, FILE)