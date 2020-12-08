BEIJING • China lashed out at the U.S. on Tuesday over new American sanctions against Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong, along with the sale of more U.S. military equipment to Taiwan, moves touching on two of the most sensitive issues in the increasingly contentious relationship between the nations.
The foreign ministry summoned Washington’s top diplomat in China to express “strong indignation and strong condemnation.”
The U.S. actions “seriously violated the basic norms of international relations, seriously interfered in China’s domestic politics, seriously damaged China-U.S. relations, are arrogant, unreasonable and vile,” Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang was quoted as telling Deputy Chief of Mission Robert Forden.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also condemned the new sanctions leveled against 14 officials in the standing committee of China’s legislature, which passed a sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year.
China will “take resolute and forceful countermeasures and resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” Hua said at a daily briefing.
The State Department on Monday said the 14 officials will be banned from traveling to the U.S. or accessing the U.S. financial system over actions in Hong Kong seen as squelching free speech and opposition politics.
It also announced the approval of a $280 million sale of advanced military communications equipment to Taiwan.
China passed the National Security Law as part of a campaign to impose tighter control and drive foreign political influence from Hong Kong, a former British colony that was handed back to China in 1997 with a promise it could retain its relatively liberal political, legal and economic systems for 50 years.
Taiwan’s government welcomed the sale of U.S. military equipment, saying it showed Washington is honoring its commitment to bolster the island’s defenses.
“Taiwan has been at the receiving end of such military threats on a daily basis,” Tsai told reporters. “Only through engagement and by working together can we tackle the threats and challenges that beset our region and the world.”
The U.S. earlier imposed sanctions on Chinese officials implicated in abuses against Muslim minority groups in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
It has also gone after Chinese companies as part of a feud over trade and alleged pilfering of intellectual property. Last week the U.S. added China’s biggest maker of processor chips and a state-owned petroleum corporation to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment.