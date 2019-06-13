Trout-Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
A Colorado man snagged a monster-sized fish in Utah, shattering the state record for largest lake trout to be caught. 

Photo Credit: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
According to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colorado set a new record after catching and releasing a 48-inch lake trout from Flaming Gorge Reservoir last month in Utah.

Pictures posted to Twitter by The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources show just how unbelievably impressive and huge this record-setting trout really is.

The current record for largest lake trout caught in Colorado stands at 46 7/8″ inches, which was caught and released from Morrow Point Reservoir by Ryan VanLanen.

For more information on state angling and fishing records for Utah, click here. For Colorado, click here.

