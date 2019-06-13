A Colorado man snagged a monster-sized fish in Utah, shattering the state record for largest lake trout to be caught.
According to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colorado set a new record after catching and releasing a 48-inch lake trout from Flaming Gorge Reservoir last month in Utah.
We have a new state record! Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colorado, caught this record catch-and-release lake trout at Flaming Gorge on May 4. It was a whopping 48 inches long! pic.twitter.com/JqsJNnKHTI— Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) June 12, 2019
Pictures posted to Twitter by The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources show just how unbelievably impressive and huge this record-setting trout really is.
The current record for largest lake trout caught in Colorado stands at 46 7/8″ inches, which was caught and released from Morrow Point Reservoir by Ryan VanLanen.
For more information on state angling and fishing records for Utah, click here. For Colorado, click here.