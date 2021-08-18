Acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman listens during a April news conference after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Pittman is the Capitol Police official who led intelligence operations when thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended Jan. 6. Pittman has been put back in charge as assistant chief of the agency’s intelligence operations and supervising officers who protect top congressional leaders.