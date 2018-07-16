CHICAGO • A community activist who has pushed for more police transparency said Monday he’s asked Chicago police for the body camera footage from all officers at the scene where one of them fatally shot a black man over the weekend.
William Calloway said a brief video released by police showing the view from one officer’s body camera does not answer crucial questions, starting with the reasons the officers approached Harith Augustus, 37, on Saturday just before he was shot. Calloway also said that a police spokesman’s explanation that the Augustus was “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person” does not justify stopping someone in a city and state where it is legal to carry a concealed weapon.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Sunday detectives have found no documentation that Augustus had a concealed-carry permit, but Calloway said there is no way officers at the scene could have known that.
Department spokesman Tom Ahern said officers have the right to pat down a person on the street if they are concerned about their own safety.
“If they feel someone is acting suspiciously or they see a bulge under their shirt, if the person is evasive or refuses to answer questions, they can do a protective pat down,” he said, adding that the officer must be able to “articulate why they have a reasonable suspicion” that a person could pose a threat.
The video released by police did not include sound, so it is impossible to hear what was said by either Augustus or any of the four officers at the scene. It shows one of the officers trying to grab the arm of Augustus, who spins and runs away with a holstered gun on his hip.
“He was having a civil conversation with the black cop at first, so we need to know what he and that officer were saying,” Calloway said. “There needs to be (footage) from four police officers with audio.”
Ahern said the department would not release any more video and any decision to do so would have to be made by the agency that investigates such incidents, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). In a written statement, COPA said releasing all the video now “may jeopardize the integrity of our investigation,” but that the video would be released no later than 60 days after the incident.
Calloway was instrumental in a legal battle that ultimately led a judge in 2015 to order the release of dashcam video showing the 2014 shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald. The release of that video of Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times, sparked massive protests, cost then-Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy his job and prompted various federal and local investigations.