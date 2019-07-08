Take perfect weather on Cheyenne Mountain at Colorado Springs’ favorite venue. Add in all-you-can-eat delicious culinary samples, along with a variety of adult and non-alcoholic beverages. Continue the joyful mood with local musicians rocking the night away. This was Moonlight on the Mountain, the adults-only fundraiser at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday evening, June 27.
All proceeds from the event benefit the care of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals. Hometown restaurant and beverage partners generously donated product samples for this important Zoo fundraiser. Sponsors for 2019 were Cordera, Colorado Springs Toyota dealers, and Green for Life Environmental.
The event was sold out with almost 1,500 attendees who were delighted to mosey throughout the zoo while eating, drinking, dancing, and observing critters.
Zookeeper Carrie Supino gave a fascinating talk at the alligator pool, home to three nearly full-grown gators. These 200-pound reptiles can reach up to 15 feet in length as adults, and live 50-80 years. They have a crushing bite second only to crocodiles. Favorite foods include rats and chickens, and they will wait patiently and stealthily until dinner comes along.
Kathy Kidd has been a docent at the zoo for 10 years. “I just love working at the zoo! I like the animals and I really like the staff. They are very supportive. There are all kinds of volunteer opportunities available. As the zoo is a nonprofit, volunteers are so important!”
Another docent, Ann Marie Jackson, was taking Tanya the tortoise for a walk around the zoo grounds. The reptile was moving surprisingly quickly, and needed a bit of re-direction to keep from being tripped over by the revelers. Tanya didn’t seem to mind being picked up by Jackson so her admirers could see her up close.
Sarah Klocker, and her mom, Susan Klocker, took a break from the festivities to rest on a bench. They have been zoo members for the past 25 years, since Sarah was a toddler. Susan has a unique connection to the zoo as her grandfather helped with excavation for the primate house in the 1950s. Her mother bottle-fed infant Silverback gorilla, Bud, also during the 1950s. The animals were the stars of the evening.
Active Duty Warrant Officer, Starr Brinson, who moved to Colorado Springs a year ago, has served in the Army for the past 11 years and has a weekend catering business, Starr’s Tipsy Kitchen, that was one of the event vendors.
Mike Ruebenson, COO of sponsor Cordera/La Plata Communities Inc., attended with his wife, Mary, daughter, Lauren, and two of Lauren’s friends, Jill Behrends and Leah Braaten. He said that Cordera is a longtime enthusiastic supporter of the zoo, and employees are routinely gifted with tickets to the event.
The joyous vibe permeated our nationally-known zoo on the mountain. The sounds of laughter, greetings, conversation, and tunes were ongoing. Around every corner was musical entertainment, ranging from rock and roll, to bluegrass, to country and golden oldies. There was a tuneful style to satisfy any musical preference.
This is at least the 10th fabulous year for Moonlight on the Mountain. On July 25 and Aug 29, two similar all-inclusive, adults-only events, both called Tails, Tunes, and Tastes, will be offered at the zoo. Get your tickets early as these will likely also be sell-outs. Check for details at cmzoo.org/tails.