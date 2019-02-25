Those lucky enough to witness the state high school wrestling championships at the Pepsi Center over the weekend certainly saw the sport at its finest.
Just qualifying for the annual event is an accomplishment in itself; only the top 16 wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes from 2A to 5A make it.
Then to be among the “Parade of Champions” procession that precedes the championship bouts means a wrestler certainly has ascended to the elite level. Legends are made in that one last match.
Cheyenne Mountain High School freshman Nico Galliardi made it all the way to the finals in the 195-pound weight class but suffered a loss by pin in the match’s final seconds.
But in those nearly six minutes of wrestling, spectators saw only a mere blip of the essence of wrestling. Sure, they saw the speed, technique and skill needed to defeat their opponents.
To get to that point, however, the best wrestlers must dedicate themselves to a sport, and those endeavors are mostly unseen — in empty rooms, on late-night runs to drop a fraction of a pound to make weight or serving as a practice partner.
“A lot of parents and fans show up to watch the state tournament and say, ‘That guy is good,’” fifth-year CMHS coach Tyler Seaney said. “That kid they’re watching has been wrestling in these kind of events for years. We’re talking about all-day events on Saturday and other events where there are no fans in the seats. It’s about mastering that craft and getting good. The really good wrestlers have to be willing to put in the mat time. There’s an internal drive for sure.”
While Galliardi advanced to the event’s final session, he was by far the lone athlete from Cheyenne Mountain and nearby communities to shine on the sport’s brightest stage.
Atsamaz Pliev, a senior at Sierra High School, pinned his opponent to take third place at 220 pounds. When he took to the podium, he made school history as the first Stallion to ever crack the top six at state. Sierra opened its doors in 1984.
Harrison heavyweight Nate Mesa, who broke a long school drought when he won his weight-class title at the Colorado Springs Metros earlier this season, placed fourth in 4A.
Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mountain had four placers among its nine qualifiers to help the Indians to a sixth-place team finish. Chase Johnson finished fourth at 120 pounds, while Kevin Hooks (fifth, 145) and Rudy Juvera (sixth, 152) also earned their places on the podium. And the best news for Seaney is that he’ll lose only two of his varsity wrestlers to graduation.
“I am incredibly excited,” Seaney said. “I think we have good things happening with seven returners for next year and another two who should have been at state. We have nine kids who are pumped up, and I’m really excited for what’s going to happen.”