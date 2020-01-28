How is it 2020, where did the last decade go?
National Plan for Vacation Day was Tuesday, Jan. 28 — where will you go? In 2018, the U.S. Travel Association revealed that over half of the American population left 768 million unused vacation days on the table, with 236 million of them totally forfeited. Don’t let that happen to you! You’ve earned your time off. If you don’t feel like you have enough time to take, have you thought about taking time off midweek to spill into the weekend? With a midweek booking, you can usually find some great travel deals. So get out there, by-pass the dreaded “gap” and plan your travel at your “Most Unique Resort in the World” at the end of Lake Avenue.
I fondly remember planning my family’s spring break, much to my parent’s chagrin; I thought I was in charge of our plans. My 12-year-old self never stopped to think about the stress that vacation time would potentially put on my parents.
How about taking a path with less stress, no airline delays, conveniently located smack dab in the middle of your neighborhood? That’s what a staycation at The Broadmoor gives you. Plus, with little planning required, you can take a few days at a luxury hotel on a whim and unplug with your family, stress-free.
Did you know that The Broadmoor is again offering special Spring Break packages? Also, when you stay at The Broadmoor on the Spring Break Package from now until April 2, your greens fees are complimentary, perfect for a springtime vacation and an excellent opportunity to spruce up your game before spring gets into full swing. What an ideal time to play with your children on one of the most revered golf courses in the world.
While you take advantage of the perks of being a hotel guest, why not get fitted for a new set of Callaway clubs? The Broadmoor has an exclusive Colorado partnership with Callaway Golf, and the onsite professionals would be happy to assist you. Fun fact: PGA Director of Golf Russ Miller is being inducted into the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame this year! Since joining The Broadmoor in 1998, Russ has been instrumental in bringing four of nine USGA championships to The Broadmoor, with the ninth being the U.S. Senior Open returning in 2025.
I love a deal as much as the next guy, and when my children can eat free while we travel, I am one happy camper. When you book the Spring Break Getaway, or the Easter Getaway, the kids under 10 do just that! Travel Tip: Don’t forget to make your dining reservations when you book your accommodations. No matter where you go, holidays are busy times, so to ensure that you dine at your restaurant and time preference, book in advance. Avoid “hangry” children, put your plans in place, and dodge the dreaded meltdown. You know the best thing about having a reservation is? You have a reservation!
All of the special packages offer discounted adult admission to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as well as a complimentary shuttle service. Fun fact: In 1938, the year before his death, Mr. Penrose deeded the zoo to the people of Colorado Springs. The zoo was operated by the El Pomar Foundation from 1938 until 1981, when it became the nonprofit organization called the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as we know it today.
With rates starting at $249, plus applicable taxes and service charge, there is no time like the present to plan your next adventure. Stay tuned for the next installment as we take a behind the peek look at The Broadmoor Wilderness Adventures, which open again May 1!
For more information visit broadmoor.com.
Krista Heinicke is the public relations and communications manager for The Broadmoor. Her familiarity with The Broadmoor extends to 1984 when she came to Colorado Springs to train for ice dancing at the original Broadmoor World Arena. Prior to working at the hotel, Heinicke co-owned a Chez Pierre and has lived in the Broadmoor area since 1989. She is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. With questions or comments, contact Krista at kheinicke@broadmoor.com.