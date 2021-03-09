You might think change is impossible, but modern neuroscience says you’re wrong.
Our identities — and our brains — are constantly shifting in response to the experiences we have.
Let’s say you decide to take an improv workshop like I recently did.
Before the workshop, I was one way. After the workshop, I was different. Doing silly things on Zoom with strangers changed me and my brain.
As I have new experiences with the improv class I’m now taking, I’m becoming someone different. And, my brain continues to change in real time in response to what I’m doing, learning and observing.
Taking action also changes our attitudes as I learned in college social psychology — attitudes follow actions.
When we take an action, our brain decides we must be the kind of person who takes that action or we wouldn’t have done it. I must be the kind of person who takes improv classes because I’m doing it.
Similarly, you can use cognitive dissonance to update your identity or self-concept. It’s like the flipside of attitudes follow actions — I also learned that actions follow attitude.
According to the Psychology Today website, “The theory of cognitive dissonance proposes that people are averse to inconsistencies within their own minds.”
I’ve been using cognitive dissonance to change how I act — my behavior — by repeating statements about myself that I want to be true — my attitude.
An example of a statement I might say if I want to change how I act during improv class is: “I’m the kind of person who stays calm and grounded during improv class.”
That’s what I want to become true — the attitude I want to have in the future.
According to the theory of cognitive dissonance, my mind will want to reconcile my actions with the belief or statement. So, as I repeat the statement, I will begin to act accordingly and start to feel more calm and grounded during improv class.
You can use this idea with any action or attitude you’d like to change. If you want to start hiking, you could say to yourself, “I’m the kind of person who hikes three days a week” or you could just start hiking three days a week. To become more tidy, you could make a point to put things away or say “I’m the kind of person who puts things away.”
Sometimes, it’s easier to act and other times it’s easier to repeat a statement you want to be true. If you try it, I trust you’ll find the way that works best for your situation.
I don’t know if it works this way, but I suspect if you took action and repeated statements about how you’d like to be, you’d be on your way to a whole new you.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.