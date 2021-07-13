My creativity shows up most often in the form of ideas.
Ideas come to me when I’m in nature — on a solo hike, on a short walk by the creek in my neighborhood, when I’m weeding my garden. They arrive in the shower, when I’m driving, and after I’ve done a delicious-feeling movement class.
Ideas light me up. They feel exciting and new.
When I follow an idea, it feels like a gift, a chance to step into flow.
As a movement, mindfulness and mindset coach, I dream up all sorts of ideas — for things I could teach or create — classes, programs, workshops, new ways to do an exercise.
As a writer, I receive ideas for my column, newsletters, blog posts, and freelance articles.
Last week, I followed a few ideas while writing two news articles for the Cheyenne Edition. I felt alive and grateful while interviewing people and taking photos before the writing began. But when I opened my laptop to piece the articles together, that’s when the flow stopped.
Pressure began to mount, and my face felt numb as anxiety crept in. I held my breath. It felt so serious, so heavy. There was a deadline to meet. But, still.
“I should be faster at this,” I thought. “It should be easier for me. It must be easier for others, and they’ve got to be quicker at writing.”
By wishing my process was different, I created suffering instead of inspiration.
A few days later I talked to a friend and fellow coach about my writing. She asked me if I could reframe it in some way, and she mentioned a client — also a writer — who takes an “optimistic pause” while working. He knows there’s something more waiting to make his writing better. And, he waits for it. I loved this idea, and it reflects my own process when I’m writing with ease.
I need both mental and physical breaks to stay fresh while I write. After a few hours of deep concentration while writing, my body is unhappy and my mind is done. I can force myself to keep going, but that’s not when breakthroughs happen. It’s when I step away for a few hours to do something different or set the writing aside until the next morning, that I can see what was missing. My perspective shifts without effort.
And, yet, I’ve been fighting the natural rhythm of my writing and placing unrealistic expectations on it — mostly that it be easy and fast.
When I ignore my process and expect myself to be different, ironically, I lose access to flow, which is when writing comes the quickest and is the most enjoyable.
But, as my next door neighbor — an artist whose husband was an artist — said to me about my writing, “It takes as long as it takes.”
And, she’s right. It does.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.