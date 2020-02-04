Last weekend I witnessed something powerful at the Colorado Springs Womxn’s March: women of color being centered in the conversation on womxn’s issues, leading the rally and the march.
I witnessed the shared keynote address by two women running for the same senate seat. Stephany Rose Spaulding, an African American professor and pastor; and Lorena Garcia, a queer Latina woman. Two women, running for the same senate seat, passing the microphone back and forth in an unscripted, unapologetic, impassioned speech about the importance of women in politics in general, and specifically women of color.
Then Spaulding asked all women of color in the auditorium to come stand with them. It was a powerful moment: girls and women of all ages — Latinas, African Americans, Asian Americans, Indigenous women — taking their place on stage. Stephany and Lorena told these women: We see you. We love you. We’re here for you.
They had a word for those of us still seated who are white. They said: We need you to be our allies, our accomplices. We need you to step aside, to make room for us in the center of the conversation.
That image has stayed with me because it’s an image of hope. It’s an image of power. It’s a sign that maybe we don’t have to exist within the border walls built by our own government that have defined this nation for so long. It’s a sign that we can speak honestly and vulnerably from our social location.
And I want to add to what was said to us who are white that day.
I want to say if you’re uncomfortable with this conversation, that’s OK. Be uncomfortable. Just remain in the conversation. Be afraid but stay with it.
This is a conversation that makes most white folk uncomfortable. We don’t like to be reminded of our privilege. We don’t like to be reminded that there’s more than one America, and which one you live in depends on your race, gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity.
Remember: no one’s blaming you for these border walls. None of us constructed them. But it’s incumbent upon each of us to be a part of tearing them down.
Someone remarked, “I can’t believe we still have to deal with racism. When will we get it?”
We can’t help but still be held in the grip of racism because it’s the seed we planted in the soil of history that grew to become the United States of America. We planted this seed with the colonization of the land and the genocide of indigenous folks. We watered that seed with the blood, sweat and tears of an entire enslaved people of Africa. We tended this growing plant like a bonsai tree, forcing an unnatural growth that benefited the white men in power, regardless of the natural way we should’ve grown.
What we’re seeing now, in the highest reaches of our government, is the national fruition of what we planted and nurtured for over 500 years.
But here’s the good news: now we do see it. We see the soul of America for who it is, and we can redeem it. We can choose to do that hard, uncomfortable work of ridding the garden of this deadly poisonous weed.
Perhaps we had to see the fruits of our relentlessly racist history in order to sow the seeds of a beautifully diverse, colorful future.
But that future’s here. It begins now with each one of us creating it. I hope you’ll join me in sowing the seeds of diversity, inclusion and love. The time is now.
Rev. Dr. Nori J. Rost is a minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs. Contact her with questions and ideas for her column at revrost@aol.com.