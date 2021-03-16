Eight Pikes Peak region women’s organizations partnered this month to host a celebration (virtual, this year) of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 — during Women’s History Month.
International Women’s Day, launched in 1911, celebrates women’s achievements and raises awareness about women’s equality.
The March 6 local event had a theme of “Generation Equality — Realizing women’s rights for an equal future.” Speakers for the Colorado Springs event, attended by more than 80 women via the Zoom platform, were representative of three generations of powerful women.
• Michelle Duster is the great-granddaughter of civil rights activist and ground-breaking journalist Ida B. Wells.
• Danielle Shoots is the youngest CFO of any state agency in Colorado History.
• Isabel Harris, a Colorado native, is a college senior who aspires to study law to help women in vulnerable situations.
Duster, an economics professor and advocate for Wells, in January published a book about her father’s grandmother, “Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells.”
She spoke to the group of Wells’ life, which began as a child born into slavery during the Civil War. She was part of the first generation of people who were formerly enslaved to receive an education. Wells was compelled to become a journalist to speak out about racial injustices.
Wells is famously known for her pioneering investigative journalism and her campaign to stop white mob violence against Blacks and especially lynching. She famously said, “The way to right wrongs is to shine the light of truth upon them.”
“She never accepted the second-class citizenship she was handed,” Duster said of her great-grandmother, whom she calls a “Shero.”
Shoots became a mother at the age of 16.
Cheyenne Edition and Woodmen Edition freelance writer Allison Robenstein wrote this week that Shoots “struggled with co-workers knowing she became a mother so young, until at some point she told herself, ‘Enough.’ Her mantra became, ‘If you’re going to go down you’ve got to go down being yourself.’”
At age 26, Shoots became chief financial officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Subsequently she worked as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations for the West Division of Comcast.
A self-proclaimed “proud member of the millennial generation,” Shoots is known for her 2018 TEDXMileHigh talk, “Millennials were born to lead — Here’s why.” (Watch the video: tedxmilehigh.com/speaker/danielle-shoots/)
Today, at 35, she is Vice President and CFO of the Colorado Trust, a foundation dedicated to achieving health equity.
“I am the leader I am because I was a teen mom … It gives me a toughness that I never could have gained in the workforce. Nothing I’ve been through at work is never going to be as hard as what I went through at 16,” she told the Zoom audience.
Harris, a 2018 graduate of Pine Creek High School who’s now a senior at Simpson University in California, is a member of Generation Z.
“My mom is also a teen mom,” she told the Colorado Springs IWD audience. “She always told us we could take the world if we wanted to.”
As a high school senior, Harris won a Young Woman in Public Affairs scholarship from the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area in Colorado Springs, one of the organizations that organized the March 6 event.
As Harris prepares to enter law school to study international law next year, the first-generation college student said she hopes to pioneer the way for her younger siblings.
These members of three generations of strong, high-achieving and thought-provoking women addressed the Colorado Springs International Women’s Day audience.
The Colorado Springs IWD is organized and underwritten by eight partnering women’s organizations: AAUW Colorado Springs Branch, Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame, League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival, The Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs, Women’s Educational Society of Colorado College and Zonta Club of Colorado Springs.
To learn more about empowering women in our region, these organizations are a great resource.
Editor of this publication and the three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than five years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.