A woman employed as a house and dog sitter by several Colorado Springs residents was arrested Sept. 16 for allegedly burglarizing $600,000 worth of custom jewelry from a Broadmoor woman by whom she was employed.
A release from the Colorado Springs Police Department states Elizabeth “Lisa” Bischoff, 39, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and theft by detectives from CSPD’s Gold Hill Property Crimes Unit after authorities were contacted by a jewelry buyer in Denver, to whom Bischoff was attempting to sell the jewelry.
Police were initially contacted by the victim in May, when she reported that “thousands of dollars’ worth of unique jewelry had been stolen from her home,” the release states. She told police she last saw the jewelry a few weeks prior and had not noticed it missing because there were no signs of forced entry into her home.
A few months later, Bischoff attempted to sell the jewelry to a buyer in Denver, who notified authorities, the release said. Bischoff was contacted by a CSPD detective and brought in for questioning. Through their investigation into the matter, detectives found enough information to arrest Bischoff for burglary and theft, according to the release.
Most of the jewelry has been recovered.
CSPD asks anyone who recognizes or may have employed Bischoff and feels they may have been a victim to contact the CSPD Gold Hill Division at 719-385-2100 and ask for the Property Crimes Unit.