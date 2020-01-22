The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is nicknamed “America’s Mountain Zoo” for a reason. On a recent chilly winter’s day, visitors were able to enjoy the sunshine, views of Colorado Springs, and antics of the lovable animals as the zoo was designed for enjoyment no matter what the weather might bring.
For visitors, both indoor and outdoor animal viewing experiences are available, and there are plenty of places throughout the grounds to warm up, if necessary.
The colder months are a special time to visit this local treasure as the crowds of summertime are non-existent; resulting in an atmosphere that is laid-back, peaceful, and slow-paced.
Wispy clouds drifted gently across the sky during an excursion in early January, as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees. The sparse crowd of both locals and visitors had clear views of the animals and the attention of zoo staff, who were more than willing to answer questions.
Animals such as Rocky Mountain goats, Grizzly bears, Canadian moose, wolves and otters may be more active on the cold days of winter than they are during the hot summer. Three mountain lion cubs who arrived at the zoo in May love to frolic in the snow, slipping and sliding as they play a game of tag.
Many of the tropical animals such as reptiles, primates and tropical birds prefer to stay warm and snug inside their building enclosures. This affords visitors a chance to see them up close with minimal interference. When the temperatures rise above 40, the elephants, rhinos, and giraffes might venture outside, especially when the sun is shining, as it does here in Colorado Springs 300 days a year.
On the day of this writer’s visit, many members of the reticulated giraffe herd emerged from the giraffe barn enticed by zoo staff with treats of special crackers and lettuce. A breeding male, Khalid, who is over 18 feet tall, majestically came out last and stayed in his own enclosure. Little Viv, the newest member of the herd born, born July 6, is still learning to shift between the barn and outdoors on cold days. Zoo staff describes her as “strong-willed” and a “spitfire” as Viv is frequently reluctant to leave or return to the barn even when encouraged with treats.
The zoo’s resident meerkats have new babies, and the little ones posed for guests, played chase with each other and energetically dug in the dirt. They are so cute that one could spend an hour just watching them roughhouse and run to and fro!
Two female bald eagles, Montana and Ouray, alternated between preening themselves and staring as visitors strolled by.
The river otters were obviously not bothered in any way by the cold as they swam and frolicked in their pool.
Just like the animals, guests are enticed to find a sunny spot to stop and rest. One might be surprised at the sounds that can be heard in the quiet of the day: birdsong, splashing water and the rustle of foliage as the animals move about, along with muted voices and laughter. The slower pace allows for time to stop and see slumbering animals such as lynx and bears.
A visit to one of the three on-site eateries that are open in winter can bring a welcome rest and repast. Grizzly Grill, Cozy Goat Espresso Bar, and Pizza with a View offer a variety of snacks and drinks. Pull up a high stool along the expansive viewing window at Grizzly Grill and gaze down at the cityscape far below and the horizon stretching toward Kansas. Soup, rice bowls, sandwiches, and hot cocoa are a few of the items to warm up with.
Pizza with a View smells divine when stepping inside. There is an equally splendid view of the city below to be enjoyed with pizza, beer and wine. For a light snack and hot beverage, stop in at Cozy Goat Espresso Bar for coffee, tea, cocoa, and delightful pastries.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open 365 days a year. From December to February, every day of the week is considered a “value day,” with lower daily fees running than in the spring and summer seasons. Visit cmzoo.org/visit for more information.