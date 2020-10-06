We knew it was coming! My husband, Ron, and I had been sightseeing in our scenic state of Colorado for two weeks in late August and early September. During these times dealing with COVID-19, travel has become a bit more complicated and challenging. Nevertheless we were having a fine time as we circled the state counterclockwise from Colorado Springs.
Things started to get a bit dicey in State Forest State Park near the tiny town of Walden. Due to the Cameron Pass Fire, Highway 14 connecting the park to Fort Collins and the Front Range was closed. No problem, we thought, we’ll reach our next destination, Estes Park, by driving through Rocky Mountain National Park. With the ongoing current reservation system, along with Labor Day weekend crowds, this was impossible.
So when we left State Forest SP we drove northward through Laramie, Wyoming, as news about Colorado weather became increasingly dire. The forecast in Estes Park was for 8-11 inches of snow the next day. Surely whoever was working for the weather service that day was one sandwich short of a picnic! The smoke in Fort Collins turned the sky a sickly orange color resembling a solar eclipse. But as we drove past Loveland and through Big Thompson Canyon, the day turned sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. There was no way a blizzard was on the way.
We set our trailer up a the delightful RV park on the river where we had rented a site for the next eight nights. It was a gorgeous evening, and Estes Park was teeming with happy tourists. The weather forecasts continued to warn of the impending storm that would hit most of Colorado. It was Monday, Sept. 7: still summertime!
We all know what happened next, the temperature plummeted 50 degrees overnight, and the snow started coming down at daylight. Heavy flakes continued to fall all day Tuesday as we hunkered down in our trailer. Yes, it snowed 8-10 inches and temperatures hovered in the low 30s all day. It felt surreal to go from shorts and T-shirts, to jeans and down coats overnight. Luckily I had brought along plenty of warm clothes including knit hats and gloves-just in case!
There would be no hiking and sightseeing on Tuesday, and we forfeited our RMNP reservation that day. The roads were slick, and it was COLD, so we stayed put, reading and watching TV. Well, we certainly weren’t about to let one bad day spoil our vacation. The snow dissipated and stopped by Wednesday morning.
Estes Park is one of my all-time favorite destinations in Colorado. It is a charming, friendly town surrounded by some of the best scenery ever. We have spent many summer vacations there, and enjoyed countless family gatherings and reunions. Typically we get a campsite within the park, but this year we had decided to splurge on an RV park with full hookups. It was a good thing we did as our solar panels might not have been up to the task of providing us with plenty of power. We did stay toasty warm with our efficient propane heater.
By Wednesday we were having some serious cabin (trailer) fever, and were ready to get out despite the gloomy skies and temps continuing to hover in the 30s. There is a paved path around Lake Estes that beckoned us. Playful bluebirds, and sunny lime-green finches entertained us as we happily strolled along the path. A hearty fly-fisherman caught a 2½-pound rainbow trout and asked us to take his picture with it. Our spirits lifted as we lunched on steaming French onion soup, and then shopped along Elkhorn Avenue.
On Thursday, the temperatures continued to rise and the snow was steadily melting. This year, due to COVID-19, reservations are mandatory to get into RMNP. Using the reservation I had made months before, we drove around our favorite haunts in this magnificent park, and enjoyed a hike from the Fern Lake Trailhead to the Pool, and beyond. The forest was quiet as we marched over the sometimes sodden trail, listening to birdsong and the tune of the rushing river, and waterfalls. Needless to say we were in heaven!
The weather improved daily, and by the weekend summer had returned. We shed our down coats, hiked daily at various locations including Indian Peaks Wilderness, and in the park. We consider experiencing winter in the summer to be just another part of our continuing camping adventures.
